Homes released to benefit first-time buyers in Lincolnshire
Located on Len Pick Way, the new community being built will be ideal for a variety of house hunters, including prospective buyers looking to take that first step on the property ladder.
The two bedroom Denford and the three bedroom Ellerton style homes at the development offer an ideal solution for those looking for their first property, and both benefit from offers including deposit contributions.
Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “Our homes at Barratt Homes at Bourne are ideal for those looking to make the step onto the property ladder.
“With the development’s unbeatable location, we are expecting the homes to be snapped up quickly. We recommend anyone interested in moving to speak to our sales team at the development to find out more.”
Barratt Homes at Bourne is located within walking distance of the centre of Bourne, surrounded by green open space. The development is built with convenience in mind with a variety of amenities all on the doorstep.
For commuters, Peterborough city centre is less than 20 miles away, and vibrant market towns like Stamford, Grantham and Boston are close by and are the perfect destinations for days out.
For more information about developments in the county, call the sales team on 033 3355 8481 or visit Barratt Homes in Lincolnshire.