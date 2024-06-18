James Pennington joins Allison Homes as Group Partnership and Investment Director

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Allison Homes is pleased to announce the appointment of James Pennington as Group Partnership and Investment Director, effective 17th June.

James Pennington brings a wealth of experience from his career in the housing sector. His previous roles at Crest Nicholson, Abri Group, and Thames Valley Housing Association have provided him with insights and a unique perspective on both private house builders and registered providers (RPs).

James commented on his new role: “I am very excited to join the Allison Homes team. The company’s ambition to grow in the partnership sector, combined with the quality of the team is what attracted me. I believe with my experience of both private house builders and RPs, I can really add value to how we approach all partnerships and with the backing of PIMCO, there is the financial capability to realise this ambition.”

When asked about his main goals for his first year in the role, James said: “I want to establish Allison Homes as the go-to partner for partnerships with both RPs and investment funds and raise the profile of Allison Homes within the sector.”

He added: “I am excited about helping shape the future of this great business.”

Reflecting on his career, James said: “Having seen both sides of the 'fence' as such, I understand what the main drivers are for our partners, so I have a good understanding of how best to shape deals to suit the needs of all parties.”

James explained his vision for building partnerships at Allison Homes: “I want us to be sector-leading in our approach and the quality of our delivery of partnership schemes. When those in our sector think of Partnerships, Allison Homes should be mentioned in the same breath as established names such as Vistry and Countryside.”

John Anderson, Chief Executive of Allison Group, welcomed James: “We are delighted to welcome James to Allison Homes. His extensive experience and knowledge in the partnership and investment sectors make him a vital member of our team. We are all looking forward to working with James as we embark on our exciting next chapter.”

Earlier this year, Allison Homes moved its headquarters from Bourne to Peterborough and continues to expand and strengthen its leadership team to capitalise on market opportunities and drive its ambitious growth plans forward.

On track to deliver its goal of building 2,000 homes per year by 2027 and foster long-term relationships with communities, the housebuilder saw a 13% increase in home completions and a 7% increase in turnover last financial year, despite the challenging market.