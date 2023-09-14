New to the market are lightly refurbished family homes from Annington which will be going on sale in Scampton.

Penrose Fields will go on sale from September 15 and offer a selection of refurbished former Ministry of Defence homes, which were surplus to requirements.

There are a variety of properties ranging from two, three and four-bedroom homes.

The properties will provide much-needed family accommodation and benefit from new floor coverings throughout, new front doors and, in a selection of homes, new kitchens. All properties also have two parking spaces.

Annington's Penrose Fields in Scampton. (Photo by: Annington)

Louise Saunders, Annington sales and marketing manager, said: “Annington specialises in bringing former MoD homes back into use and providing much-needed homes around the country.

“Our approach to the property market is rooted in sustainability; rather than tearing homes down, we adapt original buildings for local communities and these homes in Scampton are no exception.

“We hope Penrose Fields will enable residents to establish deeper connections with their neighbours in a beautiful rural setting.”

A refurbished living room at Penrose Fields, Scampton. (Photo by: Annington)

Set on the edge of Scampton, which is popular with first-time buyers, Penrose Fields offers a convenient location for families, with a nursery and a primary school a few minutes’ walk away. Pollyplatt Primary School is rated good by education watchdog Ofsted, as is Scampton CE Primary School which is less than three miles away.

The village of Scampton is home to the Dambuster Inn on the High Street, which has displays of military memorabilia, and St John the Baptist Church, popular with visitors coming to see its 64 British Commonwealth war graves.

For shopping and leisure, Lincoln is a 15-minute drive along the A15, there you will find an assortment of supermarkets, with the nearest being Asda and Waitrose. The Fossdyke Canal is just a 15-minute drive from Scampton and provides a tranquil walk among the peaceful countryside. For those looking to commute or travel further afield, Lincoln railway station provides strong transport links with trains reaching London in under 2 hours, Leicester in 1 hour 30 minutes and Peterborough in just more than an hour.

Charlotte DeCaux, William H Brown sales manager, said: “These are well-built solid houses with good sized gardens, ideal for a spectrum of buyers. We’ve already had a lot of interest and would encourage anyone interested to get in touch and book an appointment to avoid missing out.

“There’s no doubt you get much more for your money here than 15 minutes away in Lincoln. The bedroom sizes and living areas are much more generous than you would get in the town. The Scampton schooling options are great, and the area has a rich history, making it an exciting project to work on. Scampton is a beautiful and desirable area with good investment yields, which has already acquired attention from local investors.”