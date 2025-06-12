Second phase launched at popular Lincolnshire development

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East has launched the second phase of homes at its popular Frampton Gate development in Lincolnshire.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frampton Gate, situated off Middlegate Road in the picturesque village of Frampton, consists of stunning two, three and four bedroom homes, surrounded by green open space and excellent transport links.

The exciting new range of homes now released on the second phase start from as low as £175,000, and include a range of different sizes and styles, meaning there is something for everyone at the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The range includes bungalows such as the two bedroom semi-detached, The Lilac style home priced from £175,000. The home features a spacious open plan combined kitchen and dining area, a dedicated utility room, two generously sized double bedrooms, one of which features fitted wardrobes and two parking spaces.

CGI of The Apple Blossom

One of the other homes newly released is The Hawthorn style home, a two bedroom home with a spacious combined kitchen and dining area, with French doors leading to the rear garden, priced from £180,000.

Also available is The Apple Blossom, a three bedroom home priced from £210,000 which features an en suite bathroom, modern U-shaped kitchen and two parking spaces.

For bigger families there is The Hornbeam, priced from £320,000. This is a detached four bedroom home with a front aspect kitchen, spacious open plan living and dining area, and a main bedroom complete with fitted wardrobes and an en suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are very excited to have released this next phase of homes at Frampton Gate. This range of homes is really varied so there are plenty of options for all types of buyers. I would highly recommend that anyone who is looking for a home in the area pop in for a coffee and learn more about the development from our onsite team.”

Frampton Gate is a wonderful place to call home, with beautiful scenery and a friendly, welcoming community. The village itself hosts a stunning church, beautiful greenery and plenty of local clubs and pubs. For families there is Kirton Primary School, Thomas Middlecott Academy and a nearby nursery school.

For days out, Frampton is just a 30 minute drive from the East Lincolnshire coast and Freiston Shore Nature Reserve. The village is also within easy reach of the town of Boston and the city of Lincoln, which has a massive selection of shops, leisure activities and places to eat, including Lincoln Castle, Bubblecar Museum, New Theatre Royal and plenty of independent cafes.

There are also excellent transport links as Frampton sits on the main A16, which provides easy access to Peterborough, Spalding, Boston and Grimsby. It is also close to the A52, which connects to Nottingham, and Boston train station offers access to the rest of the country by rail.

To find out more about Frampton Gate, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/frampton-gate/ or call 01205 743187. The marketing suite and show homes are open Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5pm.