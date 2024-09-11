Tetney Leek Club members breed some whoppers for annual show
There were some eye-wateringly large vegetables on show as Tetney Leek Club staged their annual show on Saturday afternoon.
The annual show is held at The Plough pub in the village and is the highlight of the potted leek growing society’s calendar, according to secretary Sue Johnson. She explained: “It has been going for many years and is traditionally held at The Plough Inn in the Market Place.
"The biggest leek grown gets the prize.
"We had 21 members in the club entering this year, offering two leeks each.”
Winners this year were: Greg Johnson (winner), Chris Banks (2nd place), Tim Todd (3rd place).
