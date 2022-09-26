One of the In Bloom displays in Boston. Photo by Jaimanuel Photography.

The Boston in Bloom team have achieved gold in this year’s East Midlands in Bloom competition and were awarded the accolade at a ceremony at Loughborough Town Hall.

It comes after a day of judging in Boston back in July where efforts to beautify Boston with floral arrangements and public art were seen during a tour of the town.

A spokesperson for Boston Borough Council said: “A group of volunteers went out every Friday, weather permitting, to work on one of 15 sites in central Boston.

The fern border at Boston Cemetery. Photos by Jaimanuel Photography

“The pride of their work this year were the new perennial plants in Strait Bargate where unusual herbaceous plants were chosen. The group were overwhelmed by the many positive comments made by passers-by and on social media.

“This year’s entry, again, saw many businesses sponsor planters or made donations of equipment or plants.”

Other community efforts included Wyberton Wombles and a Queen’s Diamond Jubilee flower bed in Central Park where the design was chosen following a competition at Wyberton Primary School.

The railway volunteers, Willoughby Road Allotments and Fydell House garden all got mentions in the judging, as did the new Boston Woods Project on Willoughby Road.

Judges inspect the new fern border at Boston Cemetery. Photo by Jaimanuel Photography.

Boston Borough Council’s Parks and Grounds team were also praised for their ongoing support for Boston in Bloom.

A special Judges’ Award went to the Friends of Boston Cemetery for their new fern border, planted by Sandra Hull. Mature trees have been labelled for the public and judges enjoyed the tranquillity offered by the woodland walks in the cemetery.

Alison Fairman, chairman of Boston in Bloom, said: “The ‘planting posse’ of volunteers and the support from the Borough, the Big Local and local businesses have all made a difference to the town.

“The dedication of this team is second to none, especially to go out in all weathers all year round, shows real love for our town.

Some of the perennial flower displays at Strait Bargate.

“Boston in Bloom has brought us through Covid and made us stronger.”

Coun Paul Skinner, Leader of Boston Borough Council said: “I want to thank all the volunteers and organisations for the many hours and hard work they put into the town. Your efforts put smiles on people’s faces and make Boston a nicer place to live and visit.

“It is a great honour for the town to be awarded gold for the seventh time. Not all towns enter the competition or get the privilege to win gold. To win this accolade again shows community spirit and pride in Boston is as strong as it has always ever been.