Easter egg hunt sets new record

Making the most of the face painting stall at Rauceby Hall Easter event, from left - Aaliyah Andrew, six, and Margot Fifield, three, of Grimsby. EMN-220418-095320001

Jonny and Emma Hoare opened up their home to the crowds, who were so great he said they ran out of all 360 eggs by 2pm and hot dogs were all gone by 1.40pm. People could enjoy the gardens and see the new lambs on the farm too.

The event raised £ 3,407.15, beating their previous record of £2,200.

The funds will be distributed to Counselling and Support For Young People charity, Sleaford Food Bank, Host Ukrainian Refugees Lincolnshire Network, and each of the two Ukrainian refugee families that Emma and Jonny will have staying with them will receive £250.

Rauceby Hall owner Jonny Hoare, was inviting people to buy a lock, throw the key in the wishing well to make a wish, leaving the lock on the fence. EMN-220418-095331001

Jonny said they were “blown away” by the generosity and thanked everyone who attended and those who volunteered.

One mother, Maria Avvakumova and her teenage son, Borys, 17, are already staying at the hall while another family is still awaiting their visas to get to the UK. But Mr Hoare added: “It gives me a renewed hope in humanity when so many people have opened their hearts and wallets to support the Ukrainian people.”

Maria even sewed cooking pot-holder squares to sell for the fund raiser.

Among the daffodils at Rauceby Hall - Amber James, six, and Grace James, four, from Sleaford. EMN-220418-095341001