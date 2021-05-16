Mystery street artist strikes again in Skegness and creates cartoon featuring town's young gnome hunter

Darcy with the cartoon of herself with a gnome that was delivered at the dead of night.

When gnomes first appeared in the town two years ago, people wondered if 'Banksy' was on his holidays - but the identity of the artist has never been revealed.

Then just a few weeks ago, more gnomes getting up to all kinds of mischief were spotted painted on various buildings, shelters, bins and walls around town.

Once of the first children to get on their trail was eight-year-old Richmond School pupil Darcey Graham, who discovered more than 10 in one day.

The cartoon featuring Darcy and a gnome.

Her efforts, photographed by her mum Lauren, were published in the Skegness Standard newspaper - and the 'Goblin King' read all about it.

The cartoon featuring Darcey with a gnome states '"To Darcey the Gnome Hunter. Great job finding my gnomes :)" and was signed "The Goblin King".

Lauren Graham, said the artist had dropped the cartoon off at her mum's hotel "in the dead of night".

"Darcey is over the moon about it," said Lauren. "My mum shared your article on a Skegness Facebook page and so he must have got the name of the hotel from that.

"They have CCTV but her kept his hood up so we still have no idea who the Goblin King is."