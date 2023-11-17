Green-fingered locals are being urged to join a new team of volunteers working to make Boston a more attractive town.

Some of the new Green Volunteers at work.

‘Boston Green Volunteers’ is a group of enthusiastic residents keen on creating a cleaner and brighter town for everyone.

The newly-formed team work closely with Boston in Bloom, and on two Fridays every month, pupils from the Thomas Middlecott Academy (Kirton) come along to work with the volunteers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson form Lincolnshire Community Voluntary Service (LCVS) said: “The Green Volunteers meet every Friday at 10am to weed, cut back, plant and litter pick in different areas around the town, including Pilgrims Patch and the raised brick beds near the Police Station and the old B&M building. The volunteers also have plans to create some new planted areas in the town.

The new Green Volunteers in action.

This week the volunteers have been working on Pilgrims Patch, and today (Friday) they were joined by pupils from Kirton Middlecott Academy to help plant some bluebells, snowdrops and crocuses. The Princes Trust will be also be joining the volunteers next week to tackle some of the raised brick beds in the town.

The LCVS spokesperson added: “Joining the Boston Green Volunteers is a fantastic way to give back to the community, and spending time outdoors with likeminded people has a positive impact on your mental well-being.