Aldi woos hundreds of supporters as Horncastle's 'store wars' saga rumbles on

Supermarket giants Aldi claim to have achieved a significant advantage in the ‘store wars’ saga that is engulfing Horncastle’s shopping scene.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi was all set to build a £7 million store at Spilsby Road on the outskirts of town, creating 40 full-time jobs, after winning planning permission from East Lindsey District Council.

But rivals Lidl mounted a legal challenge on the grounds that its similar scheme was not taken into consideration when the council made its decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a judicial review, judges at the High Court agreed with Lidl, forcing the planning permission to be reversed.

A computer-generated image of how the Aldi store in Horncastle would have looked under its original plans.

Now both companies are submitting fresh schemes to be decided on by the council in the new year. And Aldi hopes to have the upper hand after receiving “almost 900 individual expressions of support” in favour of its store, which would include the town’s first 24-hour petrol station.

This support came in the form of representations issued to the council’s planning department after Aldi sent a newsletter to all residents in Horncastle.

Mark Stringer, real estate director for Aldi, said: “This canvassing exercise speaks volumes and highlights the importance of a local democratic decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our scheme represents a significant investment in the community and sets a new standard for retail development in the area.

Supermarket rivals Lidl are also hoping to build a new store in Horncastle.

"We believe our proposal delivers greater benefits and a more comprehensive solution than Lidl’s plans.

"Our focus remains on delivering a development that will positively contribute to Horncastle and strengthen its economy. We invite the community to review our proposal and see the numerous advantages it offers.”

The Aldi project also features electric-vehicle (EV) charging points and a tourist information hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm claims Lidl’s scheme would result in the closure of a service station at Boston Road and accuses its rivals of delaying tactics that have left Horncastle without a new discount food store throughout the cost-of-living crisis.

However, a spokesperson for Lidl said: “It is disappointing to hear suggestions that we aimed to cause delays.

"The council must carry out proper due diligence to ensure planning applications are determined equally.

"We have submitted our plans and look forward to the council’s decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our proposal received overwhelming public support during consultation, with hundreds of responses in favour,

"If approved, it will transform the area with a multi-million pound investment and create about 40 jobs.”