Horncastle's first 24-hour petrol station in pipeline if £7 million store gets go-ahead

Horncastle’s first 24-hour petrol station will be built if fresh plans for a new £7 million supermarket are given the go-ahead.

Supermarket giant Aldi has confirmed it remains committed to the store on Spilsby Road after its original plans were scuppered by a judicial review in the High Court.

Those plans, which would have created about 40 jobs, won the approval two years ago of East Lindsey District Council, which received 290 letters of support from members of the public.

However, arch rivals Lidl mounted a legal challenge that was successful, meaning the council had to reverse its decision.

A computer-generated image of how the original, planned Aldi superstore in Horncastle might have looked.

Determined Aldi is pressing ahead, though, and has announced that a new scheme, complete with the round-the-clock petrol station and a rapid-charging hub for electric vehicles (EVs), as well as the discount food store, has been submitted.

Mark Stringer, real estate director for the company, said: ““We believe our plan is the right one for Horncastle, bringing unbeatable value, well-paid jobs, and new facilities for the local community.

“This proposal encompasses so much more than just a supermarket. It introduces the town’s first 24-hour petrol station, rapid charging points and a tourist information point.”

The Spilsby Road site is owned by Guy White, the proprietor of Laurels Service Station which, according to Mr Stringer, is “highly valued by the local community”.

Supermarket giant Aldi say it is determined to press ahead with the new £7 million store on Spilsby Road, Horncastle.

Mr White said: “The proposed Aldi development represents a crucial opportunity for growth not only for my business but also for the entire Horncastle community.

“The addition of a 24-hour petrol station, rapid EV charging points and planned tourist facilities would meet the evolving needs of our residents and visitor economy while preserving the valued services we provide.

“I am excited about the potential this project has to enhance our local economy and support our community.”

Aldi feels the four proposed EV charging points in the store’s car park would “reflect the increasing shift towards electric vehicles” and “address the shortage of rapid charging facilities in Horncastle”.

The High Court threw out the original planning permission on the grounds that the council had not properly considered Lidl’s own scheme for a similar store in the town.

In the summer, Lidl said it was also still committed to its plan and hoped the council would now determine both applications equally.