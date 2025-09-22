Long-standing service station gives its verdict in Horncastle 'store wars' saga

The service station at the heart of Horncastle’s ‘store wars’ saga has urged the council to back development plans proposed by Aldi.

The Laurels, on Spilsby Road, is a family-run business that has served the town since first opening its doors in the early 1960s.

Now, to mark more than six decades of operation, its has set out proposals for a £2.5 million extension.

The investment would create 25 jobs and include 24-hour fuel pumps, a rapid EV (electric vehicle) charging hub, rest-and-welcome facilities for tourists and a ‘Taste Of Lincolnshire’ shop to showcase local produce and support regional suppliers.

The Laurels service station on Spilsby Road in Horncastle, which has served the town for more than 60 years.

However, Guy White, owner of The Laurels, insists the scheme can only go ahead if East Lindsey District Council gives supermarket giants Aldi planning permissionfor a new superstore in the vicinity – and that might mean giving it the nod over rivals Lidl.

Aldi was all set to build a £7 million store at Spilsby Road, creating 40 full-time jobs, after winning planning permission from the council in 2022.

But Lidl mounted a legal challenge on the grounds that its own similar scheme was not taken into consideration when the council made its decision.

In a judicial review, judges at the High Court agreed with Lidl, forcing the planning permission to be reversed. Now both companies have submitted fresh schemes to be decided on by the council.

A computer-generated image of the proposed, new Aldi store on Spilsby Road in Horncastle.

Mr White said: “The Laurels has been proud to serve Horncastle, and our scheme is about future-proofing our role in the community.

"The new facilities would not only support local people but also encourage tourism and showcase the very best of Lincolnshire.

"But this vision is only possible if Aldi’s store goes ahead. Together, our proposals would transform Spilsby Road into a modern retail and service hub for Horncastle, delivering new jobs, investment and facilities that the town urgently needs.”

The Laurels is already a busy operation, comprising Shell petrol station, workshop and Spar convenience store. The extension would be delivered in partnership with Aldi.

Supermarket giants Lidl also have plans for a new superstore in Horncastle. (PHOTO BY: Paul Maguire/Getty Images)

However, Lidl is equally determined to press ahead with its own scheme for a new, multi-million-pound store in Horncastle.

A spokesperson said: “We have submitted our plans and look forward to the council’s decision.

"Our proposal received overwhelming public support during consultation, with hundreds of responses in favour.

"If approved, the store will transform the area with a multi-million pound investment and create about 40 jobs.

"The modern food store would also deliver our award-winning and ‘fan favourite’ in-store bakery, and facilities including EV chargers to go the extra mile.”

It is still not known when the council will make its final decision on the two proposals by Aldi and Lidl.

A spokesperson said this week: “The council’s planning team is still working on both cases ongoing. They will come before councillors on the planning committee for a decision in due course. No date has currently been set for this.”