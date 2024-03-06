Ready Steady Store celebrates 10-year milestone for its Lincoln Allenby store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Located on 15 Crofton Road in Allenby Industrial Estate, the store is conveniently situated for residents and workers in the Lincoln area, where its proximity to the A46 and A15, makes the site an ideal solution for customers in the surrounding areas of North Hykeham, Branston, Scampton, Wragby and Saxilby.

Since opening the doors of its Lincoln Allenby store in January 2014, Ready Steady Store has expanded its support to the local area, with a second store located in Lincoln Sunningdale Estate. Both sites now provide customers from across the local areas with a wide range of both personal and business self storage services, including students from the University of Lincoln, who are in search of student storage for their belongings over the summer period.

"We are so pleased to celebrate a successful 10 years at our store," said Mehran Charania, Director of Ready Steady Store, "It’s been a pleasure to work with the local Lincoln community providing various storage solutions for homeowners, students and businesses. We look forward to continuing to offer quality self storage solutions to our customers."

Ready Steady Store’s Lincoln Allenby store offers a comprehensive range of self storage solutions with flexibility and convenience in mind. Ready Steady Store offers a secure storage experience with CCTV monitoring and flexible options for adjusting the size of your unit to fit its customer’s needs.

Since 2006, Ready Steady Store has expanded its services significantly, offering cost-effective storage units located in the Midlands, and South, North and East of England. Achieving much growth over the last few years, Ready Steady Store is continuing to expand its services and operations, making it one of the fastest growing self storage providers.