New festival to light up towns across East Lindsey this Christmas

A new festival run by East Lindsey District Council in partnership with Different Light and Spilsby Sessions House promises to light up the area this Christmas.

East Lindsey District Council and their partners are bringing Festive Fabuloso to Alford, Horncastle, Louth, Spilsby, and Wainfleet, promising a unique programme of celebrations.

The council is working with Different Light and Spilsby Sessions House as part of their Vital and Viable programme, following on from the success of Hope and Light, the community light projections which took place during December 2020,

The Festive Fabuloso team will be visiting each town twice during December with dates to be announced soon.

On their first visit the team will be accompanied by fabulous street entertainers and their marvelous mechanical musical machine, a specially created sculpture crafted from recycled parts of Spilsby Theatre’s disused church organ, which promises to delight, surprise, amuse and astound.

The team will then return to each town, once again with their marvelous musical machine in tow, to share special screenings of the Festive Fabuloso film as local communities are invited to come together and celebrate their wonderful artwork.

Festive Fabuloso will once again offer residents the opportunity to get involved.

Two special Festive Fabuloso templates have been released which residents across the district are invited to complete.

The artwork will then be turned into a short Festive Fabuloso film which will be screened in each of the towns during December.

Fifty of the best designs will also be chosen to form short art trails across the five towns, with the chosen designs being displayed in local businesses and shop windows.

Simon Hollingworth, Creative Producer for Different Light, said: "We hope to bring some festive cheer, creative community spirit and more than a little bit of silliness to these five wonderful towns in the run up to this Christmas and we can't wait to see the completed templates that local people - schools, groups, churches, communities and even businesses - will be sending us over the next few weeks. We hope everyone will help us spread the word and get involved!"

Coun Adam Grist, East Lindsey District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, added: “We’re so pleased to be working with Different Light and Spilsby Sessions House again this year.

"Our Hope and Light project that we partnered on last year was a wonderful way to celebrate Christmas, providing a much-needed lift after a difficult year, and I think the response we saw from residents in getting involved shows how much they valued it too. This year we’re delighted to be able to offer up something that provides the community more of a chance to come together and celebrate together. Festive Fabuloso is wonderful project and I look forward to seeing all the brilliant pieces of artwork that our residents produce.”

The templates are available now and can be downloaded now from www.different-light.co.uk/festive-fabuloso.

Printed versions are also available to collect and drop off at each of the five town councils’ offices and libraries in each town, as well as Spilsby Sessions House.

Completed designs need to be returned by November 18th; please note that all designs must be returned in hard copy this year.