Boston-area care home delighted with success of 24/7 coffee service for emergency workers

Team members at Avocet House with the reusable coffee cups

Avocet House Care Home, part of The Quadrant development, in Wyberton, launched the Blue Light Coffee Stop last year to show their appreciation to police, the fire service, ambulance crews and first responders.

Under the scheme, members of the blue light services are invited to call in at the home for a coffee whenever they pass by – day or night.

Drinks are served in reusable cups which have been designed especially for the emergency workers.