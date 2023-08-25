Boston restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Boston restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Boston restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Los Burritos, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 16 West Street, Boston was given the score after assessment on July 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Boston's 112 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 103 (92%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.