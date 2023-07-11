Boston takeaway given new five-star food hygiene rating
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Jul 2023, 08:40 BST
A Boston takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Naan Wala Pizza and Grill, a takeaway at 87 West Street, Boston was given the maximum score after assessment on June 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Boston's 55 takeaways with ratings, 43 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.