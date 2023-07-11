Register
Boston takeaway given new five-star food hygiene rating

A Boston takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Jul 2023, 08:40 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Naan Wala Pizza and Grill, a takeaway at 87 West Street, Boston was given the maximum score after assessment on June 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Boston's 55 takeaways with ratings, 43 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.