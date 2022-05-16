One more death recorded in Boston

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Boston.
A total of 239 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 16 (Monday) – up from 238 on Friday.
They were among 14,068 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Boston.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.
A total of 152,628 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 16 (Monday) – up from 152,433 on Friday.