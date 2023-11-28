Food hygiene ratings given to six West Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Greek House at 10 The Landings, Burton Waters; rated on November 20

• Rated 5: Clock House Gastrobar at 3 Lord Street, Gainsborough; rated on November 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Black Bull at The Black Bull, 9 Lincoln Road, Welton; rated on November 22

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Sun Inn at Sun Inn, 20 Bridge Street, Saxilby; rated on November 15

• Rated 3: The Riverside Inn at Ferry Road, Southrey; rated on October 23

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: