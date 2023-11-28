Food hygiene ratings given to six West Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Greek House at 10 The Landings, Burton Waters; rated on November 20
• Rated 5: Clock House Gastrobar at 3 Lord Street, Gainsborough; rated on November 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Black Bull at The Black Bull, 9 Lincoln Road, Welton; rated on November 22
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: The Sun Inn at Sun Inn, 20 Bridge Street, Saxilby; rated on November 15
• Rated 3: The Riverside Inn at Ferry Road, Southrey; rated on October 23
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Ruby Wing Lei at 9 Spital Terrace, Gainsborough; rated on November 9