One more death recorded in West Lindsey

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in West Lindsey.

The dashboard shows 259 people had died in the area by April 29 (Friday) – up from 258 on Thursday.

They were among 13,854 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in West Lindsey.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.