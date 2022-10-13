Rise in visits to A&E at United Lincolnshire Hospitals last month

More patients visited A&E at United Lincolnshire Hospitals last month – but attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 16,885 patients visited A&E at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in September.

That was a rise of 2% on the 16,494 visits recorded during August, but 2% lower than the 17,278 patients seen in September 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in September 2020, there were 15,955 visits to A&E departments run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals.

​The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care​ – while 33% were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.

That was a rise of less than 1% compared to August, but 6% fewer than the 2.1 million seen during September 2021.

At United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust:

In September:

There were seven booked appointments, down from eight in August

60% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

2,052 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 12% of patients

Of those, 869 were delayed by more than 12 hours

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in August:

The median time to treatment was 57 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times