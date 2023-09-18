Road closures: almost a dozen for South Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Gonerby Moor to Foston, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm September 19 to 5am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Skillington to Colsterworth, Lane closure for maintenance repairs.

• A1, from 8pm September 19 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Stretton, Lane closure due to works being undertaken on behalf of STW.

• A1, from 8pm September 20 to 5am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton, slip road and lane closures and temporary traffic signals for drainage works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm September 20 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Little Ponton to Stoke Rochford, Lane closure due to drainage works.

• A1, from 8pm September 22 to 5am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Wothorpe to Tinwell, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A52, from 8pm September 25 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Bingham to Barrowby, Lane closures or temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm September 27 to 5am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Stretton, slip road closure for drainage works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A52, from 2am September 30 to 9am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Bingham to Barrowby, Lane closures due to horticultural works.

• A1, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Colsterworth, slip road closure for local authority works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.