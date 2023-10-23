South Kesteven takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A South Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
J's Chippy, a takeaway at 4a Folkingham Road, Morton, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on September 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Kesteven's 101 takeaways with ratings, 64 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.