United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 101 Covid-19 patients in hospital

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 101 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 5 was up from 63 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased more than eight-fold in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 12.

Across England there were 11,049 people in hospital with Covid as of July 5, with 229 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 97%.