United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Across England there were 1,101 people in hospital with Covid as of July 16.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 41% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that four new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to July 14.