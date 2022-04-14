No Caption ABCDE EMN-220504-140707001

The LWOF encourages participants to get out and explore the stunning scenery of the Lincolnshire Wolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty whilst taking part in an array of exciting activities and serves as the spiritual successor to the Lincolnshire Wolds Walking Festival.

The newly launched Festival Programme is jampacked with varied events and activities taking place throughout the Festival, which runs from April 30 to June 5.

Whether it’s a steady stroll through the fields, a challenging cycle through the hills or some heart racing high rope adventures, there’s something for everyone in the Festival this year.

It all gets underway with an Outdoor Festival Activity Day at Stourton Woods on April 30, where attendees will be able to try their hand at a range of activities taking place throughout the day, including deer safaris, walks, dancing, bushcraft, bike track, nature trail, archery, axe throwing, yoga and morel.

Then South Ormsby Estate will be hosting daily walking tours through the 3,000 acre estate during the festival, with a tour of their award-winning Massingberd-Mundy gin distillery, a hearty lunch of locally reared beef and an experimental luxury dessert, a three mile walking tours offer some of the best sights, scenery and flavours that the Wolds have to offer.

The guided tours at South Ormsby Estate will let walkers explore the historic parkland near South Ormsby Hall before venturing through secluded woodland and expansive fields, taking in amazing views over the Wolds and spotting some of the area’s diverse plant and animal life.

Damien Howard-Pask from South Ormsby Estate said: “While people join us for a pleasant walk through an amazing landscape, they’ll learn about ecology and conservation as well as the enterprise and entrepreneurship which makes the Lincolnshire Wolds such a fascinating place.

“For the last few years, we’ve been working to create a dynamic and sustainable rural economy in the heart of the Wolds, where tradition meets ingenuity and quality is paramount.

“These rural enterprises make a walk through South Ormsby Estate a particularly interesting proposition because you’ll experience both jaw-dropping landscapes and mouth-watering local produce while we talk you through our amazing history and our vision for the future.”

Chairman of the Outdoor Festival steering group, Geoffrey Newmarch, said: “I’m incredibly pleased to be able to launch our Festival Programme.

“Due to the impact of the pandemic, we’ve had to be patient in bringing this together but thanks to the support of our steering group members and our fantastic business community and local groups in putting these events and activities on, we’re finally all set and I’m now really looking forwards to the Festival getting underway and showcasing all the wonderful things that our area has to offer.”

The Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival is being developed collaboratively by a steering group of organisations, including The Ramblers, Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service, Active Lincolnshire, Stourton Estates, Heritage Lincolnshire, Lincolnshire County Council, North East Lincolnshire Council and East and West Lindsey District Councils.