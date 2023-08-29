Food hygiene ratings handed to four Lincoln establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Monks Road Cafe at 42 Monks Road, Lincoln; rated on August 24
• Rated 5: Zizzi at 3 Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 22
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Tower Pizza at 199 Monks Road, Lincoln; rated on August 21
• Rated 3: Spice of Lincoln/Chilli Spice at 64 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 3