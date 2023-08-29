Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to four Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:26 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Monks Road Cafe at 42 Monks Road, Lincoln; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: Zizzi at 3 Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 22

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Tower Pizza at 199 Monks Road, Lincoln; rated on August 21

• Rated 3: Spice of Lincoln/Chilli Spice at 64 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 3