Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse
39 minutes ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
15 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
15 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
16 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
17 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 10 Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:15 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Birchwood Kebab House at 70 Woodfield Avenue, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 18

• Rated 5: H M Prison at Greetwell Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 18

• Rated 5: Gaco Shawarma at 8 Portland Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 17

• Rated 5: Regent Fish Bar at 66a Woodfield Avenue, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: Strong Girl Squad at 19 Earlsfield Close, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 10

• Rated 5: ASK Italian at Unit 1 Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: Topkapi Kitchen at 131 High Street, Lincoln; rated on April 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Popworld Lincoln at 280-281 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 17

• Rated 5: The Crows Nest at Brant Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 11

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Links Chinese Takeaway at 97 Newark Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 20