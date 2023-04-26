Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 10 Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
Advertisement
Advertisement
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Birchwood Kebab House at 70 Woodfield Avenue, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 18
• Rated 5: H M Prison at Greetwell Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 18
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Gaco Shawarma at 8 Portland Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: Regent Fish Bar at 66a Woodfield Avenue, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 13
• Rated 5: Strong Girl Squad at 19 Earlsfield Close, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 10
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: ASK Italian at Unit 1 Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln; rated on April 5
• Rated 5: Topkapi Kitchen at 131 High Street, Lincoln; rated on April 4
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
Advertisement
Advertisement
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Popworld Lincoln at 280-281 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: The Crows Nest at Brant Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 11
Takeaways
Advertisement
Advertisement
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Links Chinese Takeaway at 97 Newark Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 20