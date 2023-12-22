Food hygiene ratings given to nine North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Cafe Natura at Visitor Centre, Messingham Road, Bottesford, Scunthorpe; rated on December 14

• Rated 5: 2 Sisters Staff Canteen by Sodexo Ltd at The 2 Sisters Food Group, Ram Boulevard, Foxhills Industrial Estate, Scunthorpe; rated on December 12

• Rated 5: The Secret Garden Tea Room at The Secret Garden Tea Room Elsham Park, Elsham, Brigg; rated on December 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Bird in the Barley at The Bird In The Barley, Northfield Road, Messingham, North Lincolnshire; rated on December 19

• Rated 5: The Queensway at Ashby Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on December 5

• Rated 5: Brumby Hall Events at Brumby Hall Sports Ground, Centenary Way, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 30

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Burger Grill by Sarahs at Kiosk 1, 17 Jubilee Way, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on December 14

• Rated 5: Sam's Fish Bar at 37 Marsden Drive, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on December 5