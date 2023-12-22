Food hygiene ratings given to nine North Lincolnshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cafe Natura at Visitor Centre, Messingham Road, Bottesford, Scunthorpe; rated on December 14
• Rated 5: 2 Sisters Staff Canteen by Sodexo Ltd at The 2 Sisters Food Group, Ram Boulevard, Foxhills Industrial Estate, Scunthorpe; rated on December 12
• Rated 5: The Secret Garden Tea Room at The Secret Garden Tea Room Elsham Park, Elsham, Brigg; rated on December 8
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Bird in the Barley at The Bird In The Barley, Northfield Road, Messingham, North Lincolnshire; rated on December 19
• Rated 5: The Queensway at Ashby Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on December 5
• Rated 5: Brumby Hall Events at Brumby Hall Sports Ground, Centenary Way, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 30
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Burger Grill by Sarahs at Kiosk 1, 17 Jubilee Way, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on December 14
• Rated 5: Sam's Fish Bar at 37 Marsden Drive, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on December 5
• Rated 1: Ali's Food Hut at St Johns Market Unit Lsu2, 29 Jubilee Way, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 16