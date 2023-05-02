Food hygiene ratings handed to two North Lincolnshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Great Wall Take Away, at Great Wall, 62 High Street, Belton, North Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 24.

And Sing Fai, at 30 Queens Road, Barnetby Le Wold, North Lincolnshire was given a score of three on March 27.