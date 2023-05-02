Food hygiene ratings handed to two North Lincolnshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Great Wall Take Away, at Great Wall, 62 High Street, Belton, North Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 24.
And Sing Fai, at 30 Queens Road, Barnetby Le Wold, North Lincolnshire was given a score of three on March 27.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 165 takeaways with ratings, 99 (60%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.