Food hygiene ratings handed to two North Lincolnshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Great Wall Take Away, at Great Wall, 62 High Street, Belton, North Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 24.

And Sing Fai, at 30 Queens Road, Barnetby Le Wold, North Lincolnshire was given a score of three on March 27.

It means that of North Lincolnshire's 165 takeaways with ratings, 99 (60%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.