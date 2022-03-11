Just days left on Lincolnshire Anglian Water pipeline consultation

Anglian Water Services’ consultation on the new pipeline, which will run for 52km from Elsham, near Scunthorpe, to Waddington near Lincoln, and then 25km from Lincoln to Grantham before carrying on towards Peterborough, ends on March 14.

The aim is to strengthen the countries protection from water shortages.

The new pipeline will move existing surplus water in the north to areas with shortfalls, including parts of Lincoln and areas further to the south.

A virtual consultation on the plans was launched online and is open until March 14. See the consultation here.

It said work has started on the section from Lincoln to Grantham Work and Anglian Water hopes to complete the new network by 2025.

Consultation documents sent to councils last year also outline ambitions to build a new pumping station west of Nettleham, in Riseholme Lane, and a covered reservoir and pumping station along with a water treatment works at Elsham.

The documents submitted to councils, including North Kesteven District Council, said the East of England was “one of the driest regions in the country, with only two thirds of the average rainfall and a delicate environmental balance, while also being one of the fastest growing with an extra one million people expected by 2045”.

They said the region was “particularly vulnerable” and “water stressed” meaning careful use of water would be needed to balance supply and demand.