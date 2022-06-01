One more death recorded in North Lincolnshire

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Lincolnshire.
A total of 447 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 1 (Wednesday) – up from 446 on Tuesday.
They were among 15,957 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lincolnshire.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 155,470 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 1 (Wednesday) – up from 155,380 on Tuesday.