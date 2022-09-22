One more death recorded in North Lincolnshire
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in North Lincolnshire.
A total of 484 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 22 (Thursday) – up from 483 a week previously.
They were among 17,009 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lincolnshire.
A total of 166,228 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 22 (Thursday) – up from 165,806 last week.