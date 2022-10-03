Road closures: seven for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

• M180, from 8pm September 19 2022 to 6am January 21 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3 and M181 southbound, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M180, from 9pm October 5 to 5am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M180, from 8pm October 7 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via local authority and national highways networks.

• A160, from 9.30am October 17 to 3.30pm October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A160, from 8pm October 17 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 5, slip road closure for survey works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M180, from 8pm October 17 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closures for sign works.