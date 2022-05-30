Road closures: six for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 to 6am May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A160, from 8pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Harbrough to Town Street, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M180, from 9.30am June 6 to 3.30pm June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M181 northbound and southbound, M180, junction 3 to Frodingham, carriageway closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority and National Highways network.

• M18, from 8pm June 10 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M180, from 9.30am June 13 to 3.30pm June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.