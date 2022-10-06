Two more deaths recorded in North Lincolnshire
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North Lincolnshire.
A total of 486 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 6 (Thursday) – up from 484 on September 8.
They were among 17,130 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lincolnshire.
A total of 167,176 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 6 (Thursday) – up from 166,623 last week.