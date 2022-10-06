Register
Two more deaths recorded in North Lincolnshire

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North Lincolnshire.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 5:27 pm

A total of 486 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 6 (Thursday) – up from 484 on September 8.

They were among 17,130 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lincolnshire.

A total of 167,176 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 6 (Thursday) – up from 166,623 last week.