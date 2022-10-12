East Lindsey takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pomodoro Pizzeria & Grill House Ltd, a takeaway at Pomodoro Pizzeria And Grill House, Pinfold Lane, Holton Le Clay Grimsby was given the score after assessment on September 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 206 takeaways with ratings, 163 (79%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.