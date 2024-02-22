East Lindsey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ali Ba Ba Q / Marmaris, a takeaway at 112 Roman Bank, Skegness was given the score after assessment on January 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 215 takeaways with ratings, 163 (76%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.