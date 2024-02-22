Register
East Lindsey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 09:57 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Ali Ba Ba Q / Marmaris, a takeaway at 112 Roman Bank, Skegness was given the score after assessment on January 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Lindsey's 215 takeaways with ratings, 163 (76%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.