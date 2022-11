Food hygiene ratings given to 210 East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 210 of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 94 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Lookout Public House at The Lookout, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 26

• Rated 5: Alford Windmill Trust at East Street, Alford; rated on September 15

• Rated 5: The View Cafe Bar at Winthorpe Avenue, Skegness; rated on September 6

• Rated 5: Boating Lake Diner at Boating Lake Cafe, Tower Esplanade, Skegness; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Flippers Restaurant & Takeaway at 5-9 High Street, Skegness; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Pizza Hut Restaurant at Heath Road, Skegness; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Annabelle'S at Hardys Touring Caravan Site, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 1

• Rated 5: Windsor Cafe Restaurant at 1 Central Buildings, High Street, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 1

• Rated 5: The Family Hub at 3 Victoria Road, Mablethorpe; rated on August 31

• Rated 5: Eastfield at Eastfield Farm, Lincoln Road, Minting Lincolnshire; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: Kitchenetta at 4 The Broadway, Woodhall Spa; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: Walled Garden Baumber at The Walled Garden, Lincoln Road, Baumber Horncastle; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: Ice Cream Parlour at Wolds Wildlife Park, Louth Road, Horncastle; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: J J'S Cafe at J Js Cafe And Shop, Main Road, Hagworthingham Spilsby; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Le Petite Cafe at Golden Palm Resort, South Road, Chapel St Leonards Skegness; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Talking Heads at 23 West Street, Alford; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Wolds Wildlife Park Cafe at Wolds Wildlife Park, Louth Road, Horncastle; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Dino Bites at Ark Wildlife Park, West Fen Lane, Stickney Boston; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: The Griffin at 10 Sea Road, Chapel St Leonards Skegness; rated on August 12

• Rated 5: Papas Fish And Chips at 109 Lumley Road, Skegness; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: Burgh Community Complex at Burgh Le Marsh Library, High Street, Burgh Le Marsh Skegness; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: Viva Pizza at 29a Silver Street, Coningsby, Lincoln; rated on August 4

• Rated 5: Aquavita Catering Ltd at Kenwick Park, Kenwick Hill, Kenwick Louth; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Four Candles at 105 Louth Road, Holton Le Clay, Grimsby; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Grafters At Coningsby at Unit 4, Lancaster Court, Coldham Road Coningsby Lincoln; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Happy Hour at Central Amusement Park, Central Promenade Mablethorpe; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Linga Longa at 1-3 Winthorpe Avenue, Skegness; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Thames Cottage Restaurant at Thames Street, Hogsthorpe Skegness; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: The Cottage Loaf at Unit 14, Hildreds Shopping Centre, Skegness; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Vincent'S at Vincents, Skegness Road, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: The Kitchen at Grange Leisure Park, Alford Road, Mablethorpe; rated on July 21

• Rated 5: Tanya'S at 10 St Lawrence Street, Horncastle; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Olly'S at Golden Palm Resort, South Road, Chapel St Leonards Skegness; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: Central Cafe at Unit 1, Barratt Court, Lyndhurst Avenue Skegness; rated on July 8

• Rated 5: Eptons Skegness Limited at 33-35 High Street, Skegness; rated on July 6

• Rated 5: Harris'S Cafe at 36-42 Lumley Road, Skegness; rated on July 6

• Rated 5: Empire Diner at Unit 1 Adjacent Toy Town, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells; rated on July 3

• Rated 5: National Parrot Sanctuary Cafe at The National Parrot Sanctuary, Dickon Hill Road, Friskney Lincolnshire; rated on July 2

• Rated 5: Station Cafe at Main Road, Langrick Boston; rated on July 1

• Rated 5: Woodlands Cafe at The Broadway, Woodhall Spa; rated on July 1

• Rated 5: Allure Coffee Garden at 118 Eastgate, Louth; rated on June 30

• Rated 5: Ginger Cow Coffee House at 26 Silver Street, Coningsby, Lincoln; rated on June 30

• Rated 5: India Village Restaurant Ltd at 15 The Broadway, Woodhall Spa; rated on June 30

• Rated 5: Puccini'S Italian at 39 Silver Street, Coningsby, Lincoln; rated on June 30

• Rated 5: Rob Stevens Manhatten 'Spuddies' at Hardys Touring Caravan Site, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on June 25

• Rated 5: Rachel'S Cafe at Hillside House, Hagworthingham Service Station, Sausthorpe Road Hagworthingham Spilsby; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: Raymondo'S at Hatters, Drummond Road, Skegness; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: Red Nana'S at 15 New Street, Louth; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: Bijoux at 44 High Street, Spilsby, Lincolnshire; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Cafe Dansant at Tower Gardens Pavilion, Rutland Road, Skegness; rated on June 16

• Rated 5: St Annes at St Annes Cafe, 9-11 Victoria Road, Mablethorpe Lincolnshire; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Montebello Ristorante at 65 North Street, Horncastle; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Steak `N' Stuff at 36-38 Castleton Boulevard, Skegness, Lincolnshire; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: The Coffee House at Atlantic Fish Bar, Beresford Avenue, Skegness; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Yorkies Cafe at 18 High Street, Skegness; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Just One More Bike at 25 High Street, Horncastle; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: Pier Side Cafe at Ice Cream Kiosk, Scarbrough Esplanade, Skegness; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: Poppy'S Restaurant at Poppys Restaurant, Burgh Road West, Skegness; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: Seafront Cafe at Sea Front Cafe, The Pullover, Chapel St Leonards; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: Cheeky Monkeys at 74-78 High Street, Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Ark Wildlife Park Cafe at Ark Wildlife Park, West Fen Lane, Stickney Boston; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: Nextdoor Sushi at 18 Queen Street, Louth; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: Grand Parade Cafe Limited at Kiosk 2, Grand Parade, Skegness; rated on May 21

• Rated 5: Harri'S at Kiosk 1 Adjacent Compass Gardens, Tower Esplanade, Skegness; rated on May 21

• Rated 5: The Hideout Cafe at Compass Gardens, Tower Esplanade Skegness; rated on May 21

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 27 Market Place, Louth; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: Lincolnshire Federation Of Wi'S at W I House, Linden Road, Horncastle; rated on May 16

• Rated 5: Mr G'S Beach Cafe And Ice Cream Parlour at Mr Gs, Central Promenade, Mablethorpe; rated on May 16

• Rated 4: Salts Fish & Chip Shop at 189 Roman Bank, Skegness; rated on September 26

• Rated 4: Ace Bakes Village Teahouse at 8 South Road, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness; rated on September 8

• Rated 4: King Of Breakfast at Unit 6, Tower Point, Sea Lane Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 5

• Rated 4: The Jockey at Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 5

• Rated 4: Chicken By Chicken at Unit 405, Fantasy Island, Sea Lane Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 2

• Rated 4: Uncle Barry'S Cafe at Sealands Caravan Park, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on August 25

• Rated 4: Haven House at The Village, Church Farm, Church Road South Skegness; rated on August 19

• Rated 4: Propeller Bar at Tattershall Lakes Country Park, Sleaford Road, Tattershall Lincoln; rated on August 9

• Rated 4: Bar 49 at Tattershall Lakes Country Park, Sleaford Road, Tattershall Lincoln; rated on August 8

• Rated 4: Bambarinos at Bamberinos Pizzeria, Manby Middlegate, Grimoldby Louth; rated on July 29

• Rated 4: Badgers Barn at Grange Leisure Park, Alford Road, Mablethorpe Lincolnshire; rated on July 21

• Rated 4: Saffron at 43 Roman Bank, Skegness; rated on July 14

• Rated 4: Chapel Garden Centre at Skegness Road, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness; rated on July 6

• Rated 4: Horncastle Garden Centre Cafe at Horncastle Garden Centre, Lincoln Road, Thimbleby Horncastle; rated on June 14

• Rated 3: Flaming Grill at Fantasy Island, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 1

• Rated 3: Hallal Kebab at Fantasy Island, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 1

• Rated 3: Planet Fun Snack Bar at Planet Fun, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 1

• Rated 3: Catch 22 Fish And Chips at Tattershall Lakes Country Park, Sleaford Road, Tattershall Lincoln; rated on August 8

• Rated 3: Lusso at 34 Lumley Road, Skegness; rated on July 6

• Rated 3: Bowler Auctions at Cattle Market Car Park, Linden Walk, Louth Ln11 9eq; rated on June 25

• Rated 3: The Boat House & Show Bar at Sunnydale Holiday Park, Sea Lane, Saltfleet Louth; rated on May 23

• Rated 2: Nayeema Ltd at Eagle Hotel, Victoria Road, Mablethorpe; rated on September 15

• Rated 2: Beach Walk Diner at Sea Lane, Ingoldmells; rated on September 1

• Rated 1: China Rose Restaurant at High Street, Mablethorpe; rated on September 11

• Rated 1: Clover Farm at Main Road, Langrick Boston; rated on July 1

• Rated 1: The Dragons Lair Cafe at Fantasy Island, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on June 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And 60 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Durham Ox at Durham Ox, Main Road, Thimbleby Horncastle; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: The Old Chequers Inn at Old Chequers Inn, Croft Lane, Croft Skegness; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Victoria Tavern at Tavern Lane, Hogsthorpe Skegness; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Sally'S Bar at Eagle Hotel, Victoria Road, Mablethorpe; rated on September 15

• Rated 5: Cheeky Blinders at Unit 9, Tower Point, Sea Lane Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 1

• Rated 5: Havannas Bar at Havanas Bar, Ingoldmells Point, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 1

• Rated 5: Oasis Bar at Ingoldmells Point, Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire; rated on September 1

• Rated 5: Shampers Wine Bar at 35 Victoria Road, Mablethorpe; rated on August 31

• Rated 5: The Jolly Fisherman at Embassy Centre, Grand Parade, Skegness; rated on August 26

• Rated 5: The Ship at Inn And Atlantic Bar, Roman Bank, Skegness; rated on August 25

• Rated 5: The Woolpack at The Woolpack Inn, Riverhead Road, Louth; rated on August 25

• Rated 5: The George & Dragon at George And Dragon, High Street, Hagworthingham Spilsby; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: The Boston Golf Club at Boston Golf Club, Boston Road, Cowbridge Boston; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: Saracens Head at High Street, Hogsthorpe Lincolnshire; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: The Red Lion Hotel at The Red Lion, Roman Bank, Skegness; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Packet Inn at The Packet Inn, Belle Isle, Dogdyke Lincoln; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Seaholme Bar & Grill Ltd at Seaholme Bar And Grill, The Clock Complex, Seaholme Road Mablethorpe; rated on July 14

• Rated 5: The Ebrington Arms at Ebrington Arms, Main Street, Kirkby On Bain Lincolnshire; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Club Tropicana at Golden Palm Resort, South Road Chapel St Leonards; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: J W'S at Golden Palm Resort, South Road, Chapel St Leonards Skegness; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: Woodys at The Chase Caravan Site, Anchor Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: The Three Monkeys at Grosvenor House Hotel, North Parade, Skegness; rated on July 7

• Rated 5: Bar Eleven at 11 The Broadway, Woodhall Spa; rated on July 1

• Rated 5: Tetney Golf Club at Station Road, Tetney Lincolnshire; rated on June 23

• Rated 5: Hatters at Drummond Road, Skegness; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: Masons Arms & Chuck Burger at Masons Arms Hotel, Cornmarket, Louth; rated on June 16

• Rated 5: The Anchor Inn at Church End, Friskney Lincolnshire; rated on June 16

• Rated 5: Anchor House at 2 East Street, Alford; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: The Beach Bar at High Street, Sutton On Sea Mablethorpe; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at 109 Sea Road, Chapel St Leonards Skegness; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Kings Oak at Kings Chalet And Caravan Park, Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards Skegness Pe24 5tu; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: Dreams Pub at Trusville Holiday Estate, Sutton Road, Trusthorpe Mablethorpe; rated on May 23

• Rated 4: The Garden City Pub at Garden City Club, Roman Bank, Skegness; rated on September 5

• Rated 4: Pitch & Putt Inn at North Shore Holiday Centre, Roman Bank, Skegness Lincolnshire; rated on September 1

• Rated 4: The New Moody Cow at The Moody Cow, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on August 25

• Rated 4: The Ship Inn at Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on August 25

• Rated 4: Cedar Bar & Restaurant at Mablethorpe Chalet Park, Links Avenue, Mablethorpe; rated on August 24

• Rated 4: Giggling Goose at 57 Sleaford Road, Tattershall, Lincoln; rated on August 8

• Rated 4: Spitfire Bar at Tattershall Lakes Country Park, Sleaford Road, Tattershall Lincoln; rated on August 8

• Rated 4: The Half Moon Hotel & Restaurant at Half Moon Hotel, 25-28 West Street, Alford; rated on July 27

• Rated 4: Suncastle at The Suncastle, North Parade, Skegness; rated on July 22

• Rated 4: The Dunes at Central Promenade, Mablethorpe; rated on July 14

• Rated 4: The Axe And Cleaver at Axe And Cleaver Inn, Sutton Road, Huttoft Alford; rated on June 14

• Rated 4: Aqua Lounge Bar at Coastfields Holiday Park, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on May 21

• Rated 4: Ba Rumba at Roman Bank, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on May 21

• Rated 4: Coastfield Showbar at Coastfields Holiday Park, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on May 21

• Rated 3: The Boathouse at Southview Leisure Park, Burgh Road, Skegness; rated on September 20

• Rated 3: Meanie Bobini'S Bar & Grill at Meanie Bobinis Bar And Grill, Embassy Centre, Grand Parade Skegness; rated on September 5

• Rated 3: Elysium at 1 Victoria Road, Skegness; rated on September 2

• Rated 3: Bibby'S Beach Bar at Bibbys Beach Bar, Ingoldmells Point, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 1

• Rated 3: The Villager Pub & Hotel at The Villager, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 1

• Rated 3: The Manby Arms at Manby Middlegate, Grimoldby Louth; rated on August 24

• Rated 3: The Bell Hotel at Bell Hotel, 45 High Street, Burgh Le Marsh Skegness; rated on August 10

• Rated 3: Rhino'S at Waterside Leisure Park, Anchor Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on May 21

• Rated 2: Hollywood Bar And Diner at Sea Lane, Ingoldmells, Skegness; rated on September 1

• Rated 1: Four Winds Tavern/Andy'S Kitchen at Four Winds Tavern, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 1

• Rated 1: The Kings Head at Orby Road, Addlethorpe Skegness; rated on August 22

• Rated 1: The Coach House at Main Road, Keal Cotes Spilsby; rated on August 12

• Rated 1: Welcome Inn at Burgh Old Road, Skegness Lincolnshire; rated on May 19

• Rated 0: The Crown Inn at Pump Lane, Saltfleet Lincolnshire; rated on May 25

Takeaways

Plus 56 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Oasis Ice Cream Bar at Oasis, Ingoldmells Point, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 1

• Rated 5: Skeg Vegas Diner at Fantasy Island, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 1

• Rated 5: The Bridge Chippie at 1 East End, Burgh Le Marsh Skegness; rated on August 26

• Rated 5: Hungry Hippo 2 at Golden Palm Resort, South Road, Chapel St Leonards Skegness; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Mambos Pizza/Happy Fish at Golden Palm Resort, South Road, Chapel St Leonards Skegness; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Mermaid Fisheries at 28 South Street, Horncastle; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Dora'S Seafood at Foreshore Kiosk 4, Tower Esplanade, Skegness; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: Molly'S Kitchen at Cherry Park, South Road, Chapel St Leonards; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: Ambridge Fisheries at 7 The Terrace, Spilsby, Lincolnshire; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: Ice Cream World at Unit 2 Adjacent Toy Town, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: Pizza Latina at 17 Station Road, Woodhall Spa; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Chipmunks at 53 Silver Street, Coningsby, Lincoln; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Presto at Units 1 And 2, Lantern Court, 39 High Street Mablethorpe; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: Greyfriers at The Fish Shop, 9 Horbling Lane, Stickney Boston; rated on July 1

• Rated 5: A J'S at Ajs, Market Place, Tetney Grimsby; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Avalanche Bar at Foreshore Kiosk 2, Tower Esplanade, Skegness Pe25 3hh; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Baci & Co at 101 Eastgate, Louth; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Boardwalk To Go at Kiosk 4, Grand Parade, Skegness; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Fifi'S Ice Cream at Kiosk 6, Tower Esplanade, Skegness; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Jadey B'S at Bottons Pleasure Beach, Grand Parade, Skegness; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Nemo'S Seafood at Bottons Pleasure Beach, Grand Parade, Skegness; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Planet Ice Cream at Kiosk 4, Tower Esplanade, Skegness; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Snax 2 Go at Foreshore Kiosk 1, Tower Esplanade, Skegness Pe25 3hh; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Vanilla Sky at Kiosk 5, Tower Esplanade, Skegness; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Shakey'S Milkshake at Tower Point, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on June 25

• Rated 5: Mr G'S Fish & Chips at Mr Gs Fish And Chips, Spanish City, High Street Mablethorpe; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Atlantic Fish Bar at Beresford Avenue, Skegness; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Tony'S Chippy at Tonys Chippy, 1 Grand Parade, Skegness; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: Marmaris Pizzas at 26 Aswell Street, Louth; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: Embassy Sweets at Kiosk 1, Grand Parade, Skegness; rated on May 21

• Rated 5: Heavenly Ices at Kiosk 3, Tower Esplanade, Skegness; rated on May 21

• Rated 5: Sweet Retreat at Bottons Pleasure Beach, Grand Parade, Skegness; rated on May 21

• Rated 5: The Bee Hive at Bottons Pleasure Beach, Grand Parade, Skegness; rated on May 21

• Rated 5: Truly Scrumptious at Bottons Pleasure Beach, Grand Parade, Skegness; rated on May 21

• Rated 4: Bibby'S Chippy at Bibbys Beach Bar, Ingoldmells Point, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 1

• Rated 4: Harry Ramsbottoms at Oasis Food Court, Grand Parade, Skegness Lincolnshire; rated on August 26

• Rated 4: Burger Bar at 6-8 High Street, Mablethorpe; rated on July 14

• Rated 4: Taj Mahal at Taj Mahal Indian Takeaway, High Street, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on June 20

• Rated 4: Rocky'S Rocking Pizzas at LN11; rated on May 19

• Rated 3: Pomodoro Pizzeria & Grill House Ltd at Pomodoro Pizzeria And Grill House, Pinfold Lane, Holton Le Clay Grimsby; rated on September 6

• Rated 3: The Grill at Fantasy Island, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 1

• Rated 3: Milanos at 169 Roman Bank, Skegness; rated on August 25

• Rated 3: Chicken Chapel at Golden Palm Resort, South Road, Chapel St Leonards Skegness; rated on August 17

• Rated 3: Seaside Fish & Chips at Seaside Fish And Chips, Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards Skegness; rated on August 12

• Rated 3: The Kings Treasure at 27-29 North Street, Horncastle, Lincolnshire; rated on July 28

• Rated 3: The Golden Dragon at 47 Roman Bank, Skegness, Lincolnshire; rated on July 14

• Rated 3: Milano'S at 105a Eastgate, Louth; rated on July 12

• Rated 3: King Kebab at 1 Sandbeck Arcade, Skegness; rated on July 5

• Rated 3: Efes at 18 Aswell Street, Louth; rated on June 29

• Rated 3: Canton House at 30 High Street, Wainfleet, Skegness; rated on June 8

• Rated 2: Little Caesar at 37 High Street, Horncastle; rated on September 9

• Rated 2: Bibby'S Ice Cream at Bibbys Beach Bar, Ingoldmells Point, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 1

• Rated 1: Panda Chinese at Golden Palm Resort, South Road, Chapel St Leonards Skegness; rated on August 17

• Rated 1: Magic Wok at 31-33 Silver Street, Coningsby, Lincoln; rated on August 4

• Rated 0: Ba Ba Grill at Glen Park, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 1

