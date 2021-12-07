67 further coronavirus cases in North Kesteven

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Kesteven increased by 67 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 16,187 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North Kesteven when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 7 (Tuesday), up from 16,120 on Monday.

The rate of infection in North Kesteven now stands at 13,701 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 15,839.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 45,102 over the period, to 10,560,341.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Kesteven.

The dashboard shows 245 people had died in the area by December 7 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on one the previous week.

They were among 11,558 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Kesteven.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in North Kesteven have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 89,698 people had received both jabs by December 6 (Monday) – 84% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.