Double Paralympic gold winning cyclist Ben Watson becomes champion of Sleaford charity

The Guillain Barré & Associated Inflammatory Neuropathies (GAIN) charity provides a national service but is based on Pride Parkway in the town, having been founded in Sleaford by Glennys Sanders to offer help, support and advice to those affected by the condition and professionals needing more information.

After hearing that Ben Watson, a double gold-winning cyclist at the Tokyo Paralympics this year, had suffered from Guillain Barre Syndrome in his younger years, GAIN invited him to become a charity champion.

Ben won gold in the C3 Men’s Time Trial, and the men’s C1-3 road race at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Paralympic double gold medallist Ben Watson is welcomed as charity champion by, from left - GAIN chairman Chris Fuller, patient liaison Simon Johnson and chief executive Caroline Morrice. EMN-211211-180826001

Agreeing to the offer, the Derbyshire based cyclist visited their offices today (Friday) for a celebration to meet members and suporters over coffee and cake, as well as showing off his weighty gold medals.