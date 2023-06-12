Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two North Kesteven establishments

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Kings Head, a pub, bar or nightclub at 31 High Street, Navenby was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 5.

And Mario's Pizza, a takeaway at 30 Southgate, Sleaford was given a score of five on June 7.