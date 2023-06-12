Food hygiene ratings handed to two North Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
Kings Head, a pub, bar or nightclub at 31 High Street, Navenby was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 5.
And Mario's Pizza, a takeaway at 30 Southgate, Sleaford was given a score of five on June 7.