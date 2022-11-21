Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two North Kesteven restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Kesteven’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
39 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Branston Cafe, at Rectory Lane, Branston was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 15.
And The Fish King Restaurant, at 16 The Forum, North Hykeham was also given a score of five on November 15.
It means that of North Kesteven's 116 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 105 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.