North Kesteven restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A North Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A North Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
International Bomber Command Centre, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Canwick Road, Canwick was given the maximum score after assessment on January 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Kesteven's 118 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 110 (93%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.