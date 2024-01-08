Register
North Kesteven restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A North Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 8th Jan 2024, 10:02 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
International Bomber Command Centre, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Canwick Road, Canwick was given the maximum score after assessment on January 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Kesteven's 118 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 110 (93%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.