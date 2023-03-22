Register
North Kesteven takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A North Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:56 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Legend Curries, a takeaway at Unit 1, 38 Main Road, Washingborough was given the score after assessment on February 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Kesteven's 72 takeaways with ratings, 58 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.