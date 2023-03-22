North Kesteven takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:56 GMT
Legend Curries, a takeaway at Unit 1, 38 Main Road, Washingborough was given the score after assessment on February 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Kesteven's 72 takeaways with ratings, 58 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.