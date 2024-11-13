Police appeal after driver leaves scene of collision at Sleaford’s Holdingham Roundabout

Police are appealing after a driver left the scene of a collision at Holdingham Roundabout.

The collision is reported to have taken place at 10.47am and involved a red Mazda which was travelling from the A15 Peterborough direction and a white van travelling from the A17 Newark direction.

The driver of the white van is then said to have left the scene without exchanging details.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We are keen to trace the driver of this vehicle, and view any footage of the collision itself.

“If you were by the Holdingham roundabout or driving on either of the roads around the time of the collision and you have a dashcam, please check your footage and see if it has captured anything which might help our investigation, including a licence plate number, or the face of the driver.”

If you can help, email PC Gintare Zilyte on [email protected] quoting crime reference number 24000676031.