Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Holland restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Holland’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Moninna's Ristorante and Pizzeria / Platter and Pour, at South Holland Centre 23 Market Place, Spalding, Lincolnshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 24.
And Pippa's Pantry, at 32 Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, Spalding, Lincolnshire was also given a score of five on March 22.
It means that of South Holland's 104 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 92 (88%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.