Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Holland restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Holland’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moninna's Ristorante and Pizzeria / Platter and Pour, at South Holland Centre 23 Market Place, Spalding, Lincolnshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 24.

And Pippa's Pantry, at 32 Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, Spalding, Lincolnshire was also given a score of five on March 22.