An appeal has been started to collect birthday cards for a 100 year old lady at a care home in Brigg.

100 cards for 100th birthday.

Doreen will be celebrating her 100th Birthday on 2nd June 2023 and Wrawby Hall, operated by Trust Care Ltd, wants to receive 100 cards for her.

Anyone who would like to send Dorothy a card to help her celebrate should send them to:

Doreens 100 CardsWrawby Hall Care HomeVicarage RoadWrawbyBriggDN20 8RP