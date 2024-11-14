COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ASSAULT:

Kevin Cox, 58, of High Street, Sutton on Sea. At Mablethorpe, on January 5, committed assault by beating. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Restraining Order made. £150 costs. £26 victim surcharge. At Mablethorpe, on January 6, committed assault by beating. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed.

​DRINK DRIVING:

Martin Kelly, 35, of Ray Street, Heanor, Derbyshire. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on August 24, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 42 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Aleksandrs Cilovs, 52, of Middlecott Close, Boston. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on August 29, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 88 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Sam Appleyard, 25, of Main Road, Stickney, Boston. At Benington, in Butterwick Road, on August 31, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 107 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £769 fine. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £85 costs. £308 victim surcharge.

Angela Cornew, 47, of Stones Close, Hogsthorpe, Skegness. At Hogsthorpe, in Langham Road, on August 27, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 47 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Tristan Laws, 37, of Main Road, Stickney, Boston. At Haltham, in Main Road, on August 27, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for two years. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Haltham, on the same date, without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority, took a motor vehicle for the use of themselves or another. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for two years, as a concurrent term. Conditions as above.

DRUG DRIVING:

Kevin Badger, 42, of Witham Drive, Chapel Hill, Lincoln. At Coningsby, in Tattershall Road, on March 9, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 85 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of the delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 5.6 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.

HARASSMENT:

Richard Dale, 39, of Pinchbeck Road, Spalding. In the Boston area, between August 5 and September 17, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to stalking, namely contacted the complainant on numerous occasions by phone, in person, driving past their house, loitering around their address, and turning up intermittently at places the defendant knew they would be at, causing them serious alarm or distress, which had a substantial adverse effect on their usual day-to-day activities, when the defendant knew or ought to have known that alarm or distress would be caused. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 24 months. Defendant's whereabouts to be electronically monitored. Programme Requirement: 27 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

OFFENSIVE WEAPON:

Paul Westerby, 60, of Dawson Road, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in Dawson Road, on August 26, possessed, in private, an offensive weapon, namely a curved sword. Conditional discharge of six months imposed. £26 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Maksymilian Wieczorek, 40, of Banovallum Gardens, Horncastle. At West Ashby, on the A153, on April 12, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £500 fine. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Thomas Kitchener, 27, of Willow Court, Sleaford. At Blankney, on the B1188, on June 25, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £475 fine. £190 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Christopher Martin, 40, of Canwick Avenue, Bracebridge Heath, Lincoln. At Blankney, in Lincoln Road, on June 25, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £137 fine. £55 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR:

Lee Sheridan, 38, of Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes. At Caistor, on August 26, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed.