Lincolnshire man found guilty of rape jailed for five years
John Davis, 22, of Meadow Way, Old Leake, was convicted of two charges of rape after a trial at Lincoln Crown Court in July.
Both offences occurred on a day in June 2022, with one following the other.
The court was told Davis was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of the offences.
In mitigation, the court was told Davis had no previous convictions and was just 20 years of age at the time.
A number of references on behalf of Davis were handed to the court.
Passing sentence yesterday (Thursday, October 3), Judge Simon Hirst told Davis there were a number of aggravating features to the case.
“First of all you were under the influence of drink and drugs,” Judge Hirst said. “Secondly there was an element of detention in this case.”
Judge Hirst explained: “You would not allow her to leave. You held her face while you tried to kiss her.”
The Judge added: “Set against that you are a man with no previous convictions.
“You are of positive good character, people speak well of you.”